The Pavilion at Star Lake outside Burgettstown is one of 30 venues across the country offering lawn passes for the summer season that will allow patrons to attend up to 40 concerts.
Each purchaser will receive a custom personalized credential with their name that serves as their ticket on each show day. Blossom Music Center outside Cleveland is also accepting lawn passes.
Information or passes are available at LawnPass.LiveNation.com.
