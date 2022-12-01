A local production of the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker” will grace the stage at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown next weekend.
The show has become a Christmastime tradition for both the State’s patrons and the show’s actors, bringing in local dance school students to perform the timeless ballet. The theatre started the local production in 2015, and with the exception of 2020, it has been performed at the Main Street venue every year.
When the ballet returned last year, it was met with exceptional enthusiasm.
“I think people were thrilled to have the opportunity to return to some normalcy to come here and have their annual ‘Nutcracker’ performance,” said Erica Miller, executive director of the State Theatre Center for the Arts. “It was very successful.”
Donna Marovic, the choreographer for the show, said the dancers were eager to return to the show in 2021, even though they didn’t get to do the typical morning show for the local schools last year.
“This year, we have a sold out school show,” she said, adding that everyone loves that particular performance. “The energy and excitement from the young audience is always a great way to start the run of our show.”
Marovic said they added a new backdrop to the second act of the show last year, and this year, they’re adding a new backdrop to the first act.
“We also have new choreography for the snow scene and some of the variations in Act II, and a few new roles have been added,” she said. “Sometimes you just have to mix things up.”
While changes are made to the production — some little, some big — year to year, Miller said the most interesting thing about the evolution of the show is seeing the same performers appearing on stage throughout the years.
“Some of these kids in the show started out years ago as a young child playing a snow flurry or a mouse,” Miller said. “Now some of them are likely in the snow scene, and they’ve grown up looking forward to auditioning and seeing their new role.”
Marovic said there are 140 performers in the show and the crew has approximately 10 to 12 people.
There will be four shows of “The Nutcracker,” with showtimes being 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
