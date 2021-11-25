The VFW Post 8543 will hold “A Christmas Holiday Concert IX” on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at the State Theatre Center for the Arts in Uniontown.
The concert is free to attend with the donation of either a non-perishable food item for the Fayette County Community Action Food Bank, or a new unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots program.
Any monetary donations will support the musical activities of the VFW Post 8543 Band.
Band Master and music arranger Rich Miller said the concert runs until 5 p.m., and includes a 15-minute intermission.
The North Union Township post’s band is also the Pennsylvania State VFW Band, and has played for state and national conventions.
The band has about 60 members, ranging in age from 16 to 92, Miller said.
“We have high school through great grandparents. It’s great because the kids come in and sit beside those who have been playing for years. They learn from those people,” he said.
The show features a variety of material, and includes four featured vocalists.
Miller said the yearly concert, which started in 2012, has always brought in a bounty of donations for the food bank or Toys for Tots.
“It’s always a good supply because they have to bring trucks to take it away,” he said.
Doors for the concert open at 2:30 p.m. The State Theatre is located at 27 E. Main St., Uniontown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.