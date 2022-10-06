Steelers legend and Vietnam veteran Rocky Bleier brings ‘The Play’ to Uniontown

Steelers legend and Vietnam veteran Rocky Bleier brings ‘The Play’ to the State Theatre in Uniontown on Saturday, Oct. 15.

When Pittsburgh Steelers legend Rocky Bleier performs his autobiographical show “The Play” on stage, he hopes it tells a compelling story about his life while also opening the door for his fellow combat veterans to talk about their wartime experiences.

