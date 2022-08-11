Sting is teaming up with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PSO) for two nights of concerts in January, it was announced this week.
The former frontman for The Police will be performing his greatest hits reimagined with symphonic arrangements on Monday, Jan. 9 and Tuesday, Jan. 10 at Heinz Hall. The starting time is 7:30 p.m. each day.
Sting first performed with symphony orchestras on his 2010 Symphonicity tour. Selections will include favorites like “Roxanne,” “Every Breath You Take,” “Fragile” and “Fields of Gold.”
“Sting’s charisma and utterly unforgettable hits reimagined with symphonic orchestrations will make for an irresistible combination with the brilliant musicians of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra,” said Melia Tourangeau, president and CEO of the PSO.
Tickets go on sale to members of Sting’s fan club this Monday; to PSO subscribers on Monday, Aug. 15; and to the general public on Monday, Aug. 22. Tickets to the general public will be available through the Heinz Hall box office online at www.pittsburghsymphony.org, by phone at 412-392-4900, or in person at 600 Penn Ave., in downtown Pittsburgh.
