Auditions for the upcoming Summer at the State season at Uniontown’s State Theatre Center for the Arts will be held Sunday through Tuesday, April 10 to 12.
This year’s plays are “Pippin,” to be performed July 8-10, and “Beauty and The Beast,” to be performed July 29-31.
Auditions will be held at the theatre, 27 E. Main St., Uniontown and all roles are open.
Those auditioning should prepare 32 bars of a song from or in the style of either show.
Auditionees must provide sheet music in the correct key, and an accompanist will be provided. A headshot and resume is recommended, but not required.
April 10 auditions are at 11 a.m. for ages 9 to 14 and 5 p.m. for those 15 and older; April 11 auditions will be held at 5 p.m. for ages 9 to 14 and 6:30 p.m. for 15 and older; April 12 auditions are by appointment only.
Callback auditions by invitation will be held April 12 and 13.
Rehearsals for both shows will begin in May.
To register for auditions, go to https://calendly.com/ summeratthestate/ 2022auditions. For more information, email summeratthestate@gmail.com
