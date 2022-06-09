The Fort Pitt Museum at Point State Park is hosting a series of events this summer that will help bring the region’s history to life.
An American Indian Living History Weekend is planned for this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. each day. Historians from the Fort Pitt Museum, Meadowcroft Rockshelter and Historic Village and members of federally recognized tribes that once called Western Pennsylvania home will team up for living history demonstrations related to cooking, hunting and other activities.
Starting on Saturday, June 18, visitors to the museum will be able to sharpen their throwing skills at the outdoor Tomahawk Toss range on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of July from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will get a crash course in tomahawk history before learning safety procedures and throwing techniques.
On Monday, July 4, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the museum will have its annual Fourth at the Fort celebration with an afternoon of family-friendly living history demonstrations.
For additional information go online to heinzhistorycenter.org/fort-pitt.
