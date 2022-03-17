Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is welcoming a burst of colors after a cold, gray Pittsburgh winter with this year’s Spring Flower Show: Sunshine and Rainbows.
Exhibit features include tens of thousands of spring blooms, the Palm Court’s glowing sun as its rays reach out to oversized prop tulips and April showers falling in the Victoria Room while floating planters form a color wheel. A rainbow of flowers will spread out across all three display beds of the South Conservatory, with the Himalayan blue poppy (Meconopsis ‘Lingholm’) and new Tropical Forest Hawaii exhibit also on display.
The Spring Flower Show: Sunshine and Rainbows runs Saturday, March 19 to Sunday, April 17.
Phipps is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and until 10 p.m. Fridays.
Timed tickets must be reserved in advance; for more information visit phipps.conservatory.org/Tickets.
