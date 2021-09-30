Eulalia Books, a publisher of poetry-in-translation housed at St. Vincent College, has released “Another Life,” written by Daniel Lipara and translated by Robin Myers.
The original Spanish publication, “Otra Vida,” is Lipara’s first book of poetry. Myers has translated several books from Spanish, including “The Restless Dead” by major Mexican writer Cristina Rivera Garza (Vanderbilt University Press).
“Another Life” is a family history, an intimate epic, a travel story and an initiation. Emily Wilson, first woman translator of “The Odyssey,” calls it “a vivid, evocative account of family, place and memory, through Homeric poetry and myth, beautifully translated by Robin Myers.”
Myers was instantly drawn to the book for its “quiet, observant warmth,” and “was moved by the awakening documented” throughout the poems. She noted that she “strived to protect the gesturality of this poem, which is both purposeful and free,” and which “highlights how [present and past] forever fold into each other in a way that linear narrative can never contain.”
Eulalia Books is a part of St. Vincent College’s literary translation program, a conjunctive effort of the English and Modern Language departments. Its mission is to publish modern and contemporary poets who do not yet have a collection translated into English.
