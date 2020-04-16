In an effort to celebrate the joy, excitement and artistry of dance during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre is bringing the “Talks with Terry” program into homes on Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m.
The streaming program will feature PBT Artistic Director Terrence S. Orr and company dancers Amanda Cochrane, Alejandro Diaz, Diana Yohe and William Moore.
The program will take an in-depth look at the famed love triangle at the heart of “Giselle,” with performance clips and commentary from Orr and members of the cast with the PBT Orchestra.
Following the presentation, Orr and the company dancers will host a live conversation.
“Talks with Terry” will be streamed on the theatre’s webpage, www.pbt.org, and participants are invited to submit questions about “Giselle.”
