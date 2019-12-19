Temecula Road to open for Sara Evans in Greensburg

The three members of the band Temecula Road have been putting in the work for over three years to make their band a household name.
Now the band opens for country star Sara Evans on her Christmas tour this season, which includes a stop tonight in Greensburg.
Dawson Anderson and sisters Emma and Maddie Salute hail from the town of Temecula, Calif., and met through their vocal coach.
“Maddie and I have been singing since we can remember really, and started taking vocal lessons since I was about 9 years old,” said Emma Salute. “Four years later Dawson started taking vocal lessons from the same vocal coach and the vocal coach actually introduced us on his third lesson.”
That introduction set a course for the trio who began to sing together around town, which then led into writing songs together.
“After about a year of that we really decided to take it seriously and make a name, so we came up with Temecula Road because we wanted it to have roots,” Emma Salute said.
Anderson said there is a big market for country music in California but their love for country actually grew from their parents interest in the genre.
“I grew up in North Carolina originally, but moved to Temecula when I was 9 so it’s kind of always been in my blood,” he said. “The girls have family in Oklahoma and they lived out there for a little bit and our parents raised us on country so we were always listening to it. There were always country stations on the presets and we were always watching CMT so it was kind of no question when we started that it was going to be country music for us.”
In the last three years, they’ve played the Stagecoach Festival in California each year, have done a tour with Scotty McCreery in Europe and they made their Opry debut this year.
The band has been with Hollywood Records for about five years, and currently they have three original songs that they’ve released as well as a cover of “Christmas in Dixie.” They also have plans to release new music early next year as well.
The group has opened up for Evans a few times in the past and they got the news about two months ago that they would be the opening act on her Christmas tour.
“We grew up listening to ‘Suds in the Bucket’ and ‘Born to Fly’ and all the classics so when we found out we were really excited and felt really honored that she chose us to take on tour with her,” said Emma Salute. “It has been so much fun so far. She has her kids out on tour with her and they’re about our age and maybe a little bit younger, so we’ve been hanging out with them.
“Sara’s just the sweetest,” she continued. “We’re doing a song with her. It’s just been really fun and really surreal for us. We’re just really blessed for this opportunity.”
Maddie Salute said it’s super fun to be on tour during the Christmas season because “it’s the happiest time of the year, but I will say that our Christmas shopping is absolutely terrible”
Anderson said snowy conditions are sure to be part of the mix as well as they’re touring in the north.
“But it’s a beautiful time of the year and we’re always stoked to be out on the road,” he said. “It feels good. It feels different.”
But this is the first time in several years that they haven’t been home relaxing at least a few weeks before Christmas.
“We’re not getting home until Dec. 23 and that’s new for us,” Anderson said. “But it’s a cool new tradition for us and hopefully we can continue to do this.”
On the tour the group has really enjoyed hanging out with their crew as well as Evans’ crew.
“We mesh really well, and we know them really, really well and they treat us like family so it makes it easier to be out on the road when you have good people around you,” Anderson said. “It makes it feel like home out there too.”
He added that touring with Evans has really been a part of his career coming full circle so far.
“My mom was a huge Sara Evans fan and she went to a concert when I was three years old to watch Sara open for Brad Paisley and during that show Brad said ‘parents I don’t care what you have to do, but get a guitar in your kid’s hands, get your kid into music because it will change their lives,’ and she was inspired by that,” Anderson said.
“She came back and got me a toy guitar and a couple years after that got me into lessons, and if it weren’t for playing the guitar, I wouldn’t have gotten into singing and I wouldn’t have met these awesome girls (the Salute sisters), so it really has been a crazy full-circle moment not just for me but for them, too,” he said. “So touring with Sara has really been a dream come true.”
This is the first time that the group has ever performed in Pennsylvania.
