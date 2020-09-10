The Clarks will be performing live at the Brownsville Drive-In at two socially distanced concerts in September as a part of the venue’s 2020 Summer Concert Experience.
This won’t be The Clarks’ first experience performing at a drive-in concert. They appeared at the Starlight Drive-In in Butler twice in June.
“It was the first show we had done since the pandemic. It was great,” said Connellsville native Scott Blasey, The Clarks’ frontman. “I didn’t know what to expect. We never played in a drive-in before, but it was great.”
At the Starlight Drive-In, he said the venue allowed 50% capacity and cars were spaced at a distance. Fans were allowed to get out of their cars and sit in front of their vehicles on blankets or chairs. Concession stands and restrooms were open for guests.
“I felt pretty comfortable. It was fun to play for people. You could see them, and you could definitely hear them,” he said, adding many fans honked their car horns at the end of songs.
He said it was hard for him being unable to perform with his band at the start of the pandemic.
“It’s been very difficult, because it’s what I love to do and it’s hard to stop doing it,” he said.
Blasey performed several times on Facebook Live and performed solo at private parties and wineries. He said he was amazed by the number of fans who watched his Facebook Live shows. He brought his whole family together, and his children joined him in singing.
He said the music industry is adapting to the pandemic, and musicians are reaching their fans in new ways.
“I never really stopped performing, but the way I was reaching the audience changed,” he said.
He enjoyed reaching a broader audience with his Facebook Live shows since The Clarks have not toured as far as they did in their earlier years. At first, setting up a phone on a tripod was awkward to him, he said, and the silence after each song was strange.
“You don’t get the energy and the feedback,” he said. “You have to sort of make your own applause. I started my own little thing where I shouted, ‘Woohoo!’ after, to kind of congratulate myself,” he added with a laugh.
He adapted, and said the fan interaction through comments, birthday shout outs and song requests was “like having a conversation in your own home.”
The pandemic has given artists the ability to reach “anyone with an internet connection,” he said. There are ways to charge fans for virtual shows, and he expects musicians will continue performing virtual events in coordination with the live shows.
“It’s really hurt our industry. Clubs are going under. The entertainment industry is really suffering. We’re all just trying to figure it out and get through it,” he said. “Ultimately, we’re resilient. We’ll figure it out and get through it.”
Blasey said he is looking forward to being back on stage with The Clarks and perform for his fans.
“I’m very excited to play a live show and play with the guys,” he said.
The Clarks will perform at the Brownsville Drive-In at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 with Blended Reality. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are first come, first serve and must be purchased online in advance of the show. Staff will check guests’ temperatures, and no one with a temperature above 100 degrees will be allowed to attend. Guests must wear a mask if they leave the space in front of their vehicles.
Tickets are $110 for a car of up to four people in the upper area of the drive-in and $150 for up to four people in the lower area, closer to the stage. Tickets come with a free download for The Clarks’ upcoming album, “Live from the Livestream!”
For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Brownsville Drive-In on Facebook or go to www.druskyentertainment.com.
