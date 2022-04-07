A show that plays homage to jazz-age musicals will hit the stage at California University of Pennsylvania this weekend.
“The Drowsy Chaperone,” which debuted on Broadway in 2006, will be staged at Steele Hall Mainstage Theatre on campus Thursday, April 7, through Sunday, April 10.
The musical comedy features show-stopping songs, dance numbers and jokes for both fans of theater and those new to the stage.
“The play is fun for the cast, and the audience will have a fun time watching it,” Director Michele Pagen said.
The show revolves around a character called only Man in Chair, an anxiety-filled Broadway fanatic who listens to a recording of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” a fictional 1920s musical. As the recording plays on, he is transported into the show. His apartment morphs into a Broadway stage with footlights, gleaming furnishings, painted backdrops and glamorous costumes as the recording’s characters come to life before him.
Elijah Gilbert, a New Stanton senior at Cal U, takes on the role of Man in Chair, and described the character as a hermit with a passion for musicals.
To prepare for the role, Gilbert said he did an extensive amount of work — necessary because the first five minutes of the show are just him talking.
“I went through a lot of watching the original Broadway cast, and a lot of sitting and memorizing the text,” Gilbert said.
The characters Robert Martin and Janet Van De Graaf are among those who appear to Man in Chair as he listens to the recording.
Played by Shane Callhan, a Pittsburgh senior at Cal U, Martin is the epitome 1920s leading man: suave, confident and a matinee idol. He’s also madly in love with Van De Graaf, played by Amanda Peters, a senior from Donora.
Peters’ character is the star of the fictional “Feldzieg’s Follies,” an extravagant revue that straddles the lines between Broadway performances and more intricate high-class musicals from the 1900s through the 1930s. Van De Graaf is conflicted about giving up her life on the stage to marry Martin.
Peters said she prepared for the vocally-heavy role by singing as she ran on a treadmill. She is hopeful the hard work will pay off.
“I hope the audiences leaves with a light heart and fun time,” she said.
Gilbert said the song “As We Stumble Along” is one for audience members to really listen to. The song, he said, reminds listeners that while life may get tough, you have to keep moving forward, even if only to stumble along.
“It’s going to be awesome and it’s going to be beautiful,” he said of the show.
The performance marks the first at Cal U since “Elf” in 2019.
There are 7 p.m. performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday.
For tickets, visit www.showtix4u.com/events/caludrowsy or call the Cal U box office at 724-938-5943.
