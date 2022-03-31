The Pitt-Greensburg Theatre Company will present “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” this weekend as its spring 2022 production.
The musical tells the story of what happens when an agoraphobe, a highway toll collector, and an exotic dancer on the run end up in a love triangle. With a variety of characters to help guide the narrative, the result is an informal sense of community that provides opportunities for broad comedy and confrontation where the audience learns about everyone’s dirty laundry.
While the show may not be a familiar name to most people, the original “The Great American Trailer Park Musical” opened off-Broadway in 2005 and played to sell-out crowds. More than a decade later, the production continues to draw sell-out crowds in nearly every state in the Union and internationally where it has been performed in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.
The show has a nine-member cast, including Connellsville residents Clayton E. Gregg V and Loryn Roadman. Gregg, a second-year visual and performing arts major, plays Duke, while Roadman portrays Trailer Park Angel and is in the ensemble. She is a junior psychology major.
McDonald resident Olivia Richard, a freshman early childhood education major, is the prop master for the show.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. this Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday in Pitt-Greensburg’s Ferguson Theater.
Tickets, available only at the door, are $10 and $5 for students and seniors.
