The works of German-American pop artist Peter Max will be on display next month at at Christine Frechard Gallery in Pittsburgh.
The Peter Max Experience, a limited engagement presentation, includes a boutique collection of Max’s finest works. The exhibition kicks off with a preview on Saturday, May 7, which includes a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Gallery receptions will be held on Saturday, May 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from noon to 3 p.m.
Curator Lesley Smith will accompany the collection, and all artworks are on exhibition and available for purchase. All events are free and open to the public; however, RSVPs are requested at 412-407-9319 or christinefrechardgallery@gmail.com.
Private and virtual appointments are available upon request. Visit www.christinefrechardgallery.com for more information. The gallery is located at 5126 Butler St., Pittsburgh
