For the first time in two years, live theatre organ music will be heard again in the Pittsburgh region when the Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society presents Buster Keaton’s 1925 silent comedy classic “Seven Chances” on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
It will be at the new event space The Castle at 700 Woodward Ave., in the West Park section of Stowe Township.
Jay Spencer, house organist at the Palace Theatre in Canton, Ohio, will accompany the film.
Tickets are available at the society’s website, www.pittsburghtheatreorgan.com, or at the Gemini Theater website, www.geminitheatrecompany.thundertix.com/events). There will be no ticket sales at the door and capacity is limited to 100. Doors open at 7 p.m.
All guests attending the screening will be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination, in the form of a clear, legible copy or photo of your COVID-19 vaccination card, with the last dose administered no less than 14 days prior to entry, along with a government-issued ID. There will be no exceptions, and masks are recommended.
The Pittsburgh Area Theatre Organ Society maintains the Pittsburgh area’s only Wurlitzer Theatre Pipe Organ still operating in a public venue at Keystone Oaks High School in Dormont.
