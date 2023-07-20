Green Book

Some of the artifacts in the exhibit “The Negro Motorist Green Book” at the Senator John Heinz History Center through Aug. 13. The history center, along with The Andy Warhol Museum and Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will offer free admission throughout August.

Three Pittsburgh museums will round out the summer by joining together for a unique free-admission offer, ‘3 for Free.’

