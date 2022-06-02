For years, art enthusiasts in the Pittsburgh region have marked the informal start of a summer with a visit — or two, or three — to the Three Rivers Arts Festival, where they can take in a variety of live performances, see some public art, and maybe take home an affordable piece of art from the vendors who set up shop there.
For the last two years, though, the festival has had to modify its usual scale to meet the demands of COVID-19. The festival in 2020 was carried out entirely online, and the 2021 festival was a hybrid event, with the in-person portion being appreciably scaled down from what it had been in the past.
This year, the festival — which is officially known as the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival — is back at full strength but with a different footprint. Rather than being centered around Point State Park, when the festival gets underway today it will still be in downtown, but in the Pittsburgh Cultural District. Organizers are hoping it will be “a block party on a grand scale.”
The switch was made as a result of new rules issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the use of the park. Kevin McMahon, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, said when the change was announced in April, “While we will miss the iconic setting of Point State Park, we are also excited to further showcase our beautiful, world-renowned Cultural District.”
The festival will mainly be happening in an area bound by Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Liberty Avenue between 7th and 9th streets. It is free and open to all, and will boast 10 musical acts on its Dollar Bank Mainstage, an artist market that will have more than 300 sellers, public art, exhibits at the Cultural Trust’s four downtown galleries and more.
“There will be so much happening during the festival this year,” according to Sarah Aziz, director of festival management for the Cultural Trust.
The festival’s concert stage will be at the intersection of 9th Street and Penn Avenue, and this year’s music lineup kicks off tonight at 7:30 with an appearance by Cory Henry, a Grammy-winning R&B singer. From there, the line-up is as follows, with all concerts scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.:
n Country singer Madeline Edwards, Saturday.
n Bluegrass musician Sierra Hull, Sunday.
n The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, Monday.
n Vocalist Lizz Wright, Tuesday.
n Bette Smith, a Brooklyn-born soul singer, Wednesday.
n A triple bill featuring the Devon Allman Project, Eric Krasno and the Assembly and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Thursday.
n Nick Lowe’s Quality Rock & Roll Revue starring Los Straitjackets, Friday, June 10.
n Goodie Mob, with all the original members of the hip-hop group, Saturday, June 11.
n Femi Kuti and the Positive Force, led by the son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Sunday, June 12.
Also set to appear at the festival is Streb Extreme Action, a dance ensemble led by award-winning choreographer Elizabeth Streb. The company’s performance of “Time Machine” will mark the first time they have been in Pittsburgh in more than a decade. Performance times are at 5 p.m. today; 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday; and Sunday at 5 p.m.
The festival will also have a Giant Eagle Creativity Zone set aside for children and their families, with hands-on activities. It will be set up from noon to 6 p.m. every day.
Additional information is available at TrustArts.org/TRAF.
