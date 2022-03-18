Tickets are now on sale for George Thorogood’s Good to be Bad tour.
The singer, known for classics like “Bad to the Bone,” “I Drink Alone” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” is appearing at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg on Sunday, June 19.
His band, The Destroyers, will appear along with him for the 7:30 p.m. show.
Since 1976, Thorogood and The Destroyers have sold over 15 million albums containing their unique blend of blues-based rock.
The group’s latest album, “The Original George Thorogood” is set to be released April 15. The album is a collection of self-penned tunes.
According to Thorogood’s official website, the album includes recordings of his classics as well as the previously unreleased “Back in the U.S.A.”
Tickets for the show are available at thepalacetheatre.org or by calling 724-836-8000.
