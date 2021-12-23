The weather outside may be frightful, but I have to be honest, what my family and I are watching on TV this month is absolutely delightful.
This is because my wife and I have a wonderful holiday tradition that we’ve enjoyed every year in our 28 years of wedded bliss. (Funny thing is, if you ask her I’m sure she’ll say it feels like 78 years and the word “bliss” will not be spoken.)
It began with a difference of opinion about when we should put up and decorate our Christmas tree. I’ve always believed that we should wait to do this until after Thanksgiving, while the boss believed it would be nice to have a fully decorated tree up before Turkey Day, so friends and relatives who drop by on that last Thursday in November could enjoy the view.
Like many of our mostly meaningless husband and wife debates, neither of us wanted to cave. Call it pride, or stubbornness, or even silliness … but this was an argument neither of us wanted to lose.
Then, my wife had an idea — one that forever changed the landscape of our holiday seasons together. You see, she made a deal with me – one might even say she made a deal with the devil himself – and I’m sure she’s regretted for the past 28 (or 78, if you ask her) years.
Knowing I’m a movie buff, she said, “If you let me put up and decorate the tree before Thanksgiving, I’ll let you pick all the Christmas movies we will watch throughout the month of December.”
Deal.
So, as we have done for the past 28 Christmases, this past Thanksgiving my wife happily put up the tree and decorated it. Meanwhile, I happily put together our holiday viewing schedule.
This list of movies is guaranteed to put the “Yahoo” in your yuletide.
First, a little disclaimer: Growing up in the 1970s and 1980s, I was subjected to some of the greatest movies ever made. Back then, there was no was Lifetime Channel, no light and fluffy or sweet and sappy abundance of sickening sentimental stuff. I was blessed to be raised on watching the good stuff … low-budget horror movies and shoot-em-up action flicks.
So, on the list there will be no stop-animation “Frosty,” no “A Christmas Story” with Ralphie shooting his eye out, no Waltons or “Little House on the Prairie” holiday specials, no “Dolly Parton’s Smokey Mountain Christmas.”
Folks, this list is the real holiday deal.
Our annual holiday schedule consists of watching one Christmas movie on the first, second and third Sunday of December, with one more – the best one – on Christmas Eve.
First Sunday: “Lethal Weapon” with Mel Gibson. Talk about kicking off the Christmas season right! The awesome movie starts with a beautiful rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock” (followed by the sight of someone plunging to her death from a high-rise apartment building). And between the shootouts, chase scenes and explosions, the movie also presents a heartwarming tale about the importance of family. A classic.
Second Sunday: “Silent Night Deadly Night.” This low-budget 80’s horror movie depicts a disturbed kid who grows up to become a killer Santa. In between the killings (one involving someone being impaled on reindeer antlers), there are quite a few Christmas carols on the soundtrack and a lot of a references to the holiday. Admittedly, this one may not be suitable for the kiddos, but once you watch it you’ll think twice before you make Santa mad with your bad behavior.
Third Sunday: “Gremlins.” Ah, nothing makes me excited for Christmas quite like this amazing tale of small-town Americana during the cherished holiday season. This one has it all – picturesque neighborhoods covered with snow, a heartwarming tale about Santa (okay, not really, the tale is kinda grim), a depiction of a loving family … and a gremlin exploding in a microwave. This is Steven Spielberg – the movie man who has made some of the most heartwarming movies ever – at his most demented. And it’s perfect.
Christmas Eve: Finally, we get to the greatest Christmas movie ever made. The heroic tale of a humble, ordinary man valiantly fighting against the odds to save his wife from the evil clutches of a terrible Grinch on Christmas Eve.
Yes, Virginia, I’m talking about “Die Hard.”
Look, it’s this simple. There are two types of people in the world. Those who believe that ‘Die Hard’ is the greatest Christmas movie ever, and those who are wrong.
Explaining all of the reasons why the adventures of Jolly St. John McClane is the perfect yuletide flick would take up too much space here. But here are a few key reasons: It takes place at a holiday party, it is loaded with classic Christmas music, it presents Hans Gruber as a dastardly scrooge, John’s wife’s name is Holly and even Santa makes an appearance.
Plus, it has a heartwarming, feel-good ending with our heroes kissing underneath a romantic flurry of snow. Forget “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “Christmas Vacation,” “A Christmas Story” and the Hallmark Channel. “Die Hard” is the ultimate mistletoe-y masterpiece.
So there you have it.
The perfect viewing experience for your Christmas season. I hope you enjoy them as much as we (okay, I) do every December. Have a very Merry Christmas, and when someone comes to your house for the holidays greet them with the timeless classic expression: “Yippee Ki-Yay (insert whatever you wish here).” Or even better, “Ho Ho Ho, now I have a machine gun.”
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.