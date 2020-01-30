The Geyer Performing Arts Center in Scottdale celebrated a year of successful theater performances in grand style at the 13th annual Tottie Awards Jan. 18.
“The Rocky Horror Show” with five awards including Favorite Musical, “A Chorus Line” with four awards including Favorite Music, and “The Crucible” with four awards including Favorite Play proved to be the big winners, but according to Rachael Szabo, who helped plan the awards show, the evening was about a lot more.
“The Tottie Awards were very successful this year. Almost every show was represented in the winner’s circle this year, which was awesome to see,” said Szabo. “Seeing all of the shows reunite to perform again is always special.”
“The talent that is on that stage is remarkable for such a little theater. It was a wonderful night celebrating the successful year of theater that was produced out of the Geyer Performing Arts Center,” Szabo added.
In its 13th year, the Tottie’s was organized for the first time was planned by a committee, comprised of six individuals who serve on the Geyer or the Actors and Artists of Fayette County boards. In the past Szabo, along with Michele Akins have worked with the theater’s president and theater manager to plan the event. The goal was to alleviate some of the stress of planning the event, in addition to all they do.
Another first this year was the fact that all of the musicals for the entire year were eligible for Favorite Musical, as well as all of the directors being in the running for Favorite Director.
The complete list of the winners is as follows:
TOTTIE AWARD WINNERS 2020
Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical: Alex Truzzi as “Dr. Frank N. Furter” in The Rocky Horror Show
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical: Kelly Damico as “Donna Sheridan” in Mamma Mia
Favorite Supporting Actor in a Musical: Payton Dell as “Paul San Marco” in A Chorus Line
Favorite Supporting Actress in a Musical: A Tie between Leyna Wright as Sheila in “A Chorus Line” and Leigha Bowman as “Mrs. Wormwood” in Matilda
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play: Will Herrington as “John Proctor” in The Crucible
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play: Rachel Carey as “Abigail Williams” in The Crucible
Favorite Supporting Actor in a Play: Adam Wainwright as “Jack Gable” in Leading Ladies
Favorite Supporting Actress in a Play: Nellie Williams as “Mary Warren” in The Crucible
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play or Musical: Chris Schaffer as “Franklin D. Roosevelt” in Annie
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play or Musical: Jane Staranko as “Marmee” in Little Women the Musical
Favorite Antagonist in a Play or Musical: Rachael Szabo as “Miss. Hannigan” in Annie
Favorite Comedic Performance in a Play or Musical (Individual, Duo, or Group): Will Dixon and Adam Wainwright as “Leo Clark” and “Jack Gable” in Leading Ladies
Favorite Costumes in a Play or Musical: The Rocky Horror Show
Favorite Set Design in a Play or Musical: Tyler Handford for “The Rocky Horror Show”
Favorite Lighting Design in a Play or Musical: Shawn Conway for “Mamma Mia”
Favorite Choreography: Marina Stefano for “A Chorus Line”
Favorite Music: Levi Graft for “A Chorus Line”
Favorite Director: Rachael Szabo and Tyler Handford for “A Chorus Line”
Favorite Play: The Crucible
Favorite Musical: The Rocky Horror Show
Outstanding Ensemble: The Rocky Horror Show
The a Golden Doorknob Award: David DeFazio
The Beth Ann Johnson Youth Excellence Award: Michelle McCalmont
The Martha Oliver Award: Jessie Glover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.