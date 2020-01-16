Favorite Leading Actor in a Musical:
Jessie Glover – Jesus, "Godspell"
Andy Hayes – Mr. Wormwood, "Matilda"
Alex Truzzi – Frank N. Furter, "Rocky Horror Show"
Kelly Tunney – Brad Majors, "Rocky Horror Show"
Will Herrington – Daddy Warbucks, "Annie"
Favorite Leading Actress in a Musical
Breanna Deutsch – Cassie, "A Chorus Line"
Kelly Damico – Donna Sheridan, "Mamma Mia"
Leigha Bowman – Adelaide, "Guys & Dolls"
Vanessa Clarke-Deaver – Janet Weiss, "Rocky Horror Show"
Jordan Gilbert – Jo March, "Little Women"
Favorite Supporting Actor in a Musical
Payton Dell – Paul, "A Chorus Line"
Will Dixon – Nicely Nicely Johnson, "Guys & Dolls"
Will Herrington – Rocky, "Rocky Horror Show"
Andy Hayes – Eddie/Dr. Scott – "Rocky Horror Show"
James Scharer – Rooster Hannigan, "Annie"
Favorite Supporting Actress in a Musical
Marina Stefano – Diana, "A Chorus Line"
Leyna Wright – Sheila, "A Chorus Line"
Robyn Brady – Rosie, "Mamma Mia"
Jordan Gilbert – Miss Honey, "Matilda"
Leigha Bowman – Mrs. Wormwood, "Matilda"
Favorite Leading Actor in a Play
Adam Wainwright – Various, "The Laramie Project"
Ben Wren – Various, "The Laramie Project"
Andy Hayes – Various, "The Laramie Project"
Will Herrington – John Proctor, "The Crucible"
Will Dixon – Leo, "Leading Ladies"
Favorite Leading Actress in a Play
Kate Cramer – Emily, "Unconventional"
Jessica Zack – Various, "The Laramie Project"
Emily Hamilla – Elizabeth Proctor, "The Crucible"
Rachel Carey – Abigail Williams, "The Crucible"
Caitlin Cherry – Abigail Williams, "The Crucible"
Kaylee Hansberry – Meg, "Leading Ladies"
Favorite Supporting Actor in a Play
Erik Smith – Parker, Unconventional
Justin Williams – Reverend Hale, "The Crucible"
John Paul Ritchey – Danforth, "The Crucible"
Adam Wainwright – Jack, "Leading Ladies"
Andy Hayes – Doc, "Leading Ladies"
Favorite Supporting Actress in a Play
Shannon Riley – Addie, "Unconventional"
Nellie Cook – Mary Warren, "The Crucible"
Carolyn Jerz – Mary Warren, "The Crucible"
Chelsea Forbes – Audrey, "Leading Ladies"
Martha Oliver – Florence, "Leading Ladies"
Favorite Featured Actor in a Play or Musical
Chris Schaffer – Grampy, "Unconventional"
Willie White – Giles Corey, "The Crucible"
Chris Schaffer – John Brooks, "Little Women"
Brandon Kerr – Drake, "Annie"
Chris Schaffer – Franklin D. Roosevelt, "Annie"
Favorite Featured Actress in a Play or Musical
Julia Smitley – Miss Morris, "Unconventional"
Martha Oliver – Rebecca Nurse, "The Crucible"
Blakely Herrilko – Patty Simcox, "Grease"
Jane Staranko – Marmie, "Little Women"
Katie Grubb – Lily St. Regis, "Annie"
Favorite Antagonist in a Play or Musical
Rachel Carey – Abigail Williams, "The Crucible"
Caitlin Cherry – Abigail Williams, "The Crucible"
Christina Bordini – Ms. Trunchbull, "Matilda"
Jessie Glover – Riff Raff, "Rocky Horror Show"
Rachael Szabo – Miss Hannigan, "Annie"
Favorite Comedic Performance in a Play or Musical (Individual, Duo, or Group)
Kelly Tunney and Blakely Herrilko – Al and Kristine, "A Chorus Line"
Danny Ebeling, Joe Onesi, Mikey Smith, Jonathan Heinbaugh, and Jessie Glover – The T-Birds, "Grease"
Jessie Glover – Riff Raff, "Rocky Horror Show"
Will Dixon and Adam Wainwright – Leo and Jack, "Leading Ladies"
James Scharer, Katie Grubb, and Rachael Szabo – Rooster, Lily, and Miss Hannigan, "Annie"
Favorite Costumes in a Play or Musical
"A Chorus Line"
"Grease"
"Guys & Dolls"
"Rocky Horror Show"
"Little Women"
Favorite Set Design in a Play or Musical
"Godspell"
"The Crucible"
"Mamma Mia"
"Rocky Horror Show"
"Leading Ladies"
Favorite Lighting Design in a Play or Musical
Christopher Koch – "A Chorus Line"
Kelly Tunney and Tyler Handford – "The Crucible"
Shawn Conway – "Mamma Mia"
Christopher Koch – "Matilda"
Christopher Koch – "Rocky Horror Show"
Favorite Choreography
Marina Stefano – "A Chorus Line"
Audrey Gee – "Mamma Mia"
Paige McLaughlin – "Grease"
Kaylee Hansberry – "Guys & Dolls"
Kellie Wilson – "Rocky Horror Show"
Favorite Music
Levi Graft – "A Chorus Line"
Steve Clark – "Godspell"
David Bridge – "Mamma Mia"
David Bridge – "Grease"
Alison King Perry – "Guys & Dolls"
Steve Clark – "Rocky Horror Show"
Steve Clark – "Little Women"
Outstanding Ensemble
"A Chorus Line"
"Mamma Mia"
"Matilda"
"Grease"
"Rocky Horror Show"
Favorite Director
Tyler Handford and Rachael Szabo – "A Chorus Line"
Jessica Zack – "Unconventional"
Angela Mazzocco – "The Laramie Project"
Mike Hamilla – "Godspell"
Leigh Jerz – "The Crucible"
Shawn Conway – "Mamma Mia"
Mandy Onder – "Matilda"
Will Dixon – "Grease"
Ben Wren – "Guys & Dolls"
John Cunnard – "Rocky Horror Show"
Shawn Conway – "Leading Ladies"
Jill Sharlock – "Little Women"
Tina Lepidi-Stewart - "Annie"
Favorite Play
"Unconventional"
"The Laramie Project"
"The Crucible"
"Leading Ladies"
Favorite Musical
"A Chorus Line"
"Godspell"
"Mamma Mia"
"Matilda"
"Grease"
"Guys & Dolls"
"Rocky Horror Show"
"Little Women"
"Annie"
