Seventies and eighties rockers Jefferson Starship will touch down in Greensburg for a show on Thursday, April 28.
Jefferson Starship’s five members describe themselves as both a “family” and a “gang,” which comes across in their robust live performances across the U.S. and over five continents. The band was founded with members of the former Jefferson Airplane, producing hits that included “White Rabbit,” “Volunteers,” and “Fast Buck Freddie.”
The Thursday show is slated for 7:30 p.m. at The Palace Theatre, 21 W. Otterman St. Tickets range in price from $28 to $75 and are available at thepalacetheatre.org or by calling the box office at 724-836-8000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.