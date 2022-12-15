Touchstone.jpg

Touchstone: A Half-Century of Craft Artists is celebrating Touchstone Center for Crafts's 50th anniversary with an online benefit auction and exhibit at Fallingwater. Exhibit artists are (from left) Glenn Horr, Jo Campbell-Amsler, Yoko Sekino-Bové, Nicholas Ireys and Robin Menard. No pictured is artist Kevin Crowe.

Touchstone Center for Crafts is celebrating its 50th anniversary with an exhibit and online auction at Fallingwater through the end of December.

