Touchstone Center for Crafts in Farmington is celebrating 50 years of pioneering craft education at their annual Open House on Saturday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The free, family-friendly event will showcase the 150-acre campus, studios and galleries as well as many local and regional artists and partner organizations.
Visitors can enjoy live music, food trucks, craft activities, studio demonstrations, visit two brand-new gallery exhibitions, shop the gallery store and artist pop-up shops, and meet representatives from partner organizations.
The event is scheduled rain or shine with many of the activities indoors.
Due to limited parking, visitors should park at Christian W. Klay Winery, 412 Fayette Springs Road, Chalkhill, and take the free shuttle buses to the campus.
Shuttles will run from the winery beginning at 10:30 a.m. until final departure from Touchstone at 4 p.m.
For more information, visit www.touchstonecrafts.org and select “Open House,” or call 724-329-1370.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.