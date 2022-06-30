“Traveling Show,” an exhibit by artist Renee Piechocki, is opening at the 820 Liberty Avenue gallery in downtown Pittsburgh on Friday.
“Traveling Show” is a compilation of Piechocki’s work that includes photographs, video and books created through her travels both in the United States and abroad.
The exhibit also includes maps by 20 artists commissioned for “Compass Roses: Maps by Artists Pittsburgh,” a project produced by Piechocki and Nadine Wasserman for the 2020 Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival. Visitors are welcome to collect the maps. More information about the project and downloadable versions of the maps are available at compassroses.art.
“Traveling Show” is 820 Liberty Avenue through Sept. 12. Admission is free. Additional information is available at TrustArts.org.
