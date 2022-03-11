Westmoreland Performing Arts will christen their professional company with The Sam Shepard Classic “True West” in Greensburg next week.
“We are incredibly excited to kick off our company’s theater program with two titles we love, 'True West' and 'Jesus Christ Superstar' following during Easter weekend,” said Tony Marino co-executive director of WPA.
Directed by Marino, “True West” is a character study that examines the relationship between two brothers, Austin and Lee.
The very different brothers find themselves forced to cooperate in the creation of a story that will make or break both their lives.
“True West” will be performed at 8 p.m. March 17-19 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Tickets are general admission and available at http://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/wpa or by calling 724-462-9771.
Tickets are also available at the door starting 30 minutes before each show.
For more information on the WPA, visit www.westmorelandperformingarts.com
