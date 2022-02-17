Two upcoming performances at The Palace Theatre in Greensburg have been rescheduled.
A March 19 performance of Celtic Thunder’s “Ireland” has been moved up to Wednesday, March 16 at 8 p.m. The change was made due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a release from the theatre.
A show slated for last week was also delayed. Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre was scheduled to perform at the theatre on Feb. 10. The day before the show, three members of his band contracted COVID-19.
The performance has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 23 at 8 p.m.
For both shows, patrons’ tickets and seat locations have been transferred to the new date.
Ticket holders unable to attend the new date for either show can contact their original point of purchase by Thursday, March 10 at 5 p.m. After that time, tickets will remain valid for the new show date.
The theatre’s box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The box office can be reached by email at boxoffice@wctrust.net or by phone at 724-836-8000.
