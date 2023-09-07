The Verostko Center for the Arts in Latrobe will open the exhibit “Impressionist Legacies: The Michael and Aimee Rusinko Kakos Collection” today with a public reception from 5 to 7 p.m.
The exhibition features a selection of impressionist and post-impressionist paintings recently gifted to St. Vincent College on behalf of Michael and Aimee Rusinko Kakos. Rarely seen by the public in decades, the collection features 88 works completed by 61 artists who worked alongside those whose names are synonymous with impressionism and the modernist styles that immediately followed, but have largely been omitted from art historical surveys.
Highlights include a portrait by Sir George Clausen (The Novel, 1879), two works by Victor Vignon (Haystacks and The Hamlet) and a Brittany village scene by Victor Charreton (Breton Lacemakers, 1922–1926). Among several examples by Post-Impressionist luminaries is a still life by Suzanne Valadon (Bouquet of Roses in a Shell, ca. 1919), a stunning portrait by Henri Lebasque of his daughter (Marthe Lebasque at Vézillon, 1912), two garden-based paintings by Maximillien Luce and four works by Georges d’Espagnat informed by Fauvist techniques. The collection boasts representative works by artists who helped introduce Impressionism to England, including Arthur Hacker (A Quiet Cove, Girl Canoeing, 1900), Stanhope Forbes (High Water – Gweek, Cornwall, 1931) and Mark Fisher (Corner of the Orchard, Hatfield Heath, ca. 1920).
“Impressionist Legacies” is organized into three broader categorical subjects that animate artists working in the pivotal years surrounding the turn of the 20th century. With the aim of capturing moments in real time, artists documented the fleeting effects of light on water, the pastoral environs outside Paris and London and the hidden glories of daily life manifested in activities of labor and leisure. An additional section features paintings influenced by impressionism after World War II.
The exhibition is accompanied by a 128-page, full-color catalog featuring an introduction by Dr. Jennifer A. Thompson, the Gloria and Jack Drosdick Curator of European Painting and Sculpture and Curator of the John G. Johnson Collection at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
On Thursday, Sept. 14, Thompson will offer a lecture entitled “Beyond Paris: British Impressionists in the Rusinko Kakos Collection.” The lecture will begin at 7 p.m. in the Fred M. Rogers Center on the St. Vincent campus. Tickets are free. Reservations can be made by visiting www.verostkocenter.org.
The Verostko Center is located on the second floor of the Dale P. Latimer Library on the college’s campus, and the exhibit will remain open through Friday, Nov. 17. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
