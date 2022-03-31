Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre and Let's Move Pittsburgh invite children aged 3-to-7 to get active together in a virtual ballet class featuring modified dances from the ballet "Swan Lake" on Sunday, April 10 at noon.
Participants will be able to listen to and learn about the story of "Swan Lake," learn ballet basics and dance steps inspired by "Swan Lake," and more.
Advance registration is required. For information, go online to phipps.conservatory.org/Ballet.
