The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a beginner’s watercolor painting workshop with local artist Peg Panasiti that can be accessed virtually or attended in person.
During this workshop, Panasiti will teach the basics of watercolor painting and provide a step-by-step demonstration. She will also show participants how to start painting, develop the subject, then put some finishing touches on their creations.
The workshop runs from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 7. Those who opt to participate virtually will receive a Zoom link at registration. In-person participants will attend the class at SAMA Ligonier, One Boucher Lane & Route 711 South, Ligonier, Pa.
The cost is $25, and a supply list will be provided upon registration. For more information, call 724-238-6015, email ligonier@sama-art.org or visit the website www.sama-art.org and look under events list.
