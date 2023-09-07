Visitors can vote on the 2024 Miniature Railroad & Village model at Carnegie Science Center now through Locomotion Weekend on Jan. 13 and 14.
This year’s selections are Rodef Shalom Synagogue, the National Opera House, and Chinatown Inn. Last year, visitors chose the Allegheny County Airport which will be placed in the Miniature Railroad on Oct. 7. Visitors can choose from the three options at a kiosk located in the Miniature Railroad.
“It is important to us to choose options that represent Pittsburgh’s diverse history. Southwestern Pennslyvania is usually recognized for its rich industrial history, and while that is interesting and important, we believe the area’s social history connects well with the community,” Miniature Railroad & Village Manager Nikki Wilhelm said. “Our visitors engage more when they see themselves in our stories, and that makes the Miniature Railroad fun for everyone.”
All miniature models depict buildings and events taking place before 1940 that have impacted the history of the western Pennsylvania region. Admission to the Miniature Railroad & Village is included with general admission to Carnegie Science Center.
About the models:
n Rodef Shalom Synagogue in Shadyside is the home of the oldest Jewish congregation in Western Pennsylvania and the first to join the Reform movement in the area. It was designed by Pittsburgh architect Henry Hornbostel, founder and first dean of the School of Architecture at Carnegie Mellon University. Rodef Shalom Congregation was named to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980 and is designated a landmark by both the Pittsburgh History & Landmarks Foundation and the City of Pittsburgh.
n National Opera House, built in Homewood in 1894, is a Queen Anne-style house that was once the home of the National Negro Opera Company based in Pittsburgh. Mary Cardwell Dawson, a Black vocalist and musician from Pittsburgh, founded the opera company in 1941 and rented the second floor of the home for the company’s rehearsals. She gained a reputation for training elite performers of color and produced several operas during the company’s tenure including “Aida,” “Faust,” and “Carmen.” Efforts to save the home have been made since 2000, and in 2020 it made the list of 11 most endangered national historic structures.
n The Chinatown Inn on Third Avenue is the last surviving business from Pittsburgh’s Chinatown. Three generations of the Yee family have operated the restaurant since it opened, and it remains a popular staple in the downtown food scene. Ming-Na Wen, the voice of “Mulan” and actress in “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D” and “The Mandalorian,” is a member of the Yee family and her brother currently runs the Chinatown Inn. In the spring of 2021, Chinatown received Pennsylvania state historical landmark status.
