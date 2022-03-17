Washington & Jefferson will host an exhibition of two of its studio art professors in the Olin Fine Arts Gallery through April 3.
The show is titled: Patrick Schmidt, Doug McGlumphy: A Faculty Exhibition.
Schmidt teaches courses in painting, design and drawing at W&J. McGlumphy conducts classes in sculpture and design.
Schmidt's work explores pattern as metaphor, exploring cultural, social and personal identities. McGlumphy transforms the authentic material culture of rural America into critiques of modern American values, beliefs and social structures.
This exhibition is the second in a series of four that highlight the faculty and students in the Department of Art and Art History at W&J College.
