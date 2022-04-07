As part of Washington & Jefferson College’s International Week programming, the school will host the Walter K. Levy Lecture at 7 p.m. April 12 in the Olin Fine Arts Center.
Matthew Hodes, a former United Nations official and advisor at the Carter Institute, will be the guest speaker. He will talk about his vision of understanding conflict as a result of the ever-changing conflict in Ukraine.
The event is free and open to the public
At 7:30 p.m. on April 20, W&J will host the Reduced Shakespeare Company (RSC) in the Olin Fine Arts Center for a performance of “Hamlet’s Big Adventure.”
The RSC is a touring American comedy troupe that performs fast-paced improvisations.
The event is open to the public, but tickets are required. They can be purchased at the Olin Box Office, which is open from noon to 6 p.m., or by calling 724-223-6546.
