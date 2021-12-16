Washington County was at the heart of the Whiskey Rebellion 230 years ago, and programming on the statewide PCN television network starting Monday will feature sites and events in Washington County related to that historic uprising.
Featured episodes of “It’s History!”, “PA Books,” “Battlefield Pennsylvania” and “Keystone Cuisine” will be looking back the Whiskey Rebellion, a revolt spearheaded by farmers and small distillers enraged by a whiskey tax approved by Congress to help pay off debts incurred by the recently-won Revolutionary War. It started in 1791 and ended when federal troops arrived in Western Pennsylvania.
Highights of PCN’s programming will include a look at Washington’s Whiskey Rebellion Festival, which happens in the city’s downtown in July; tours of the David Bradford House in Washington, as well as the Oliver Miller Homestead in South Park and the Jean Bonnet Tavern in Bedford; and talks with authors William Hogeland, Meredith Meyer Grelli and Mark Meyer, all of whom have written books on the Whiskey Rebellion.
PCN is a nonprofit television network that educates viewers about Pennsylvania’s history and also covers state politics and courts. More information is available at pcntv.com/whiskey-rebellion.
