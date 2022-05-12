Clay Kilgore, executive director of the Washington County Historical Society and Museum, and curator director, will be the guest speaker for the Monday, May 23 meeting of the Peters Creek Historical Society.
Kilgore will talk about the National Pike, the first federally-funded road in the United States. Its path was formed by Indian trails followed by pioneers on their way west. Iconic landmarks along its route include the stone mile posts, Searights Toll House, Century Inn, Village of Scenery Hill, Lemonye House, David Bradford House, S-Bridge and the Village of West Alexander.
Kilgore will speak to the rich history of the National Road throughout its route and in Washington County. The public is welcome to the presentation, which begins at 7:30 p.m. at Wrights United Methodist Church, 788 Venetia Road in Venetia.
