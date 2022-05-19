West Virginia Public Theatre has announced productions for its summer season.
First, is the 2016 Tony Award-winner “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” which will be staged at the Canady Creative Arts Center on the West Virginia University campus in Morgantown, W.Va., starting Friday, June 10 and continuing through Sunday, June 12.
Then, from Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26, “I Do! I Do! A Musical About Marriage” will be staged, also at the Canady Creative Arts Center. The classic musical follows a couple through 50 years of marriage.
Tickets or additional information are available at wvpublictheatre.org or by calling 304-293-SHOW (7469).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.