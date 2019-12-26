The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg is jumping into the new year with a community days that will offer everything from ballet performances to art exhibits.
The museum, located at 221 N. Main St., will host its first Community Days event of the year from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 5, and admission is free of charge.
Community Day events are held the first Sunday of every month.
Claire Ertl, director of marketing and public relations at the museum, said the Community Days event each month provides activities for everyone of all ages who wants to experience the museum in a fast-paced and fun-filled way.
Visitors on Jan. 5 can experience a photo booth with a strip of pictures that can be taken home, but Ertl said visitors can even make their own photo booth props as part of their hands-on activities.
A harpist will be performing throughout the day and the Westmoreland Ballet Company will drop by to perform at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
There will also be a resolution wall where individuals can write down their New Year’s resolution to make them official, and other hands-on art activities celebrating New Year’s cultural traditions from around the globe.
Ertl said the museum started the monthly Community Days on the first Sunday of the month in April of this year.
“Previously, we held two annual Family Days - one in the fall and one in the spring - and those were very successful events, so we are using a similar model for the Community Days and have increased the frequency to offer these on a monthly basis,” she said.
Additionally, the museum used to have a suggested donation for admission to the museum but had free admission on the first Sunday of the month.
“These free first Sundays were popular days for visitors,” Ertil said. “In late October of 2018, we eliminated our suggestion donation and now offer free admission on all days.
“But we still wanted to continue to make these first Sundays of the month special days for visitors and are doing so by offering enhanced programming now,” she added.
Since April, the museum has had almost 1,600 attendees at the Community Day events.
All of the activities during Community Day are located at the museum.
Ertl said the goal of these Community Day events is to activate the museum in fun and creative ways in order to further connect the visitors to the art in the museum’s collection as well as their featured exhibitions, which rotate every three to four months.
The featured exhibition currently, which will be on display for Community Days is the 107th Associated Artists of Pittsburgh Annual Exhibition, which runs through Jan. 26.
The exhibition features 53 artists who work and live throughout western Pennsylvania, including Canonsburg, Carnegie, Erie, Fairview, Gibsonia, Girard, Glenshaw, Greensburg, Grove City, Indiana, Johnstown, Mercer, Millvale, Murrysville, Pittsburgh, Sewickley, Slippery Rock, Trafford, and Wilkinsburg.
Forty-nine of the works will be on view at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art and four installations will be displayed at Seton Hill University’s Arts Center.
“On Community Days, the galleries and other museum spaces are filled with everything from art-making, live music and surprise pop-up happenings to an outdoor petting zoo, dance performances and more,” she said. “Every month is different but always promises to be a lively experience.”
The museum is open Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The museum also has free parking on site.
Information: thewestmoreland.org or call 724-837-1500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.