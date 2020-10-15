The Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra is going virtual, kicking off its Front Row season on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The concerts will be live-streamed from the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, conducted by artistic director Daniel Meyer.
“We love the experience of performing music for you in the Palace Theatre and we’re going to do our best to capture that sensation, but we’re also going to give you … a close-up, insider’s view of what it’s going to be like to perform on the stage throughout this coming season,” Meyer said.
He said the concerts will offer “unique perspectives” for viewers.
“We really intend this to be an opportunity for families and couples and friends to share together,” Meyer said. “We want to make sure these are special concerts and help you stay connected to your Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.”
The opening show, Back to Bach, is a collaboration with the Carnegie Museum of Art.
As WSO musicians perform George Walker’s “Lyric for Strings,” selected photos by Charles “Teenie” Harris will be paired with the music and projected on stage.
Harris was a photographer for the Pittsburgh Courier, one of the nation’s most prominent Black newspapers. He photographed Pittsburgh’s African American community from 1935 to 1975.
Lorna McGhee, principal flute of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will be the guest soloist.
Other programs include: Home for the Holidays on Dec. 19; Classical Heart on Feb. 13; Mozart & Copland on March 20 and Maxim Returns on May 1. Each performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
A single concert is $35. Packages are available for those who want to purchase three ($175), four ($225) or five ($250) shows.
Package purchases come with additional perks.
A link to the performance is emailed to the viewer in advance of the show.
For additional information on purchasing the shows, visit westmorelandsymphony.org/tickets.
