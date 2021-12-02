For a seamless entrance into The Palace Theatre in Greensburg, and to minimize wait times, patrons should be aware of pre-show guidelines before arriving.
“The response to The Palace Theatre’s performance lineup has been overwhelming,” said Westmoreland Cultural Trust CEO April Kopas. “Our staff and volunteers are thrilled live music at The Palace is back in full swing and work hard to ensure guests have a top-notch experience from beginning to end. We thank our patrons for their cooperation as we safely continue to offer live events.”
WCT will continue to adhere to local protocols and work with event organizers to clearly communicate their health and safety measures to patrons. Patrons are encouraged to check the event page at www.thepalacetheatre.org and their emails to confirm entry requirements prior to arriving at the theatre since they may vary by show.
Purchasing event tickets directly from The Palace Theatre’s Box Office, and not third-party sellers, will ensure patrons receive the most accurate and up-to-date communication regarding entry specifications and changes to performance dates and times.
Guests are encouraged to arrive extra early to the theatre to allow ample time for the security screening process and any health screenings if required by event organizers. All bags must not exceed 16”x16”x8” and will be inspected.
Masks are recommended for all guests due to the duration of the show and close proximity to others, both during the performance and while in the lobby and public places. Patrons are also encouraged to utilize the hand sanitizer stations positioned throughout the theatre.
Some of the upcoming events with specific requirements are as follows:
n REO Speedwagon (Dec. 6-7) will require ticketholders to have proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.
n Masks are required at all Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra performances including The Nutcracker performance on Dec. 11.
n All River City Brass performances require guests to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (PCR test within 72 hours or antigen test within 24 hours). A livestream option is available for the River City Brass season for those wishing to watch from the comforts of home.
“The box office staff is available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for walk-in, phone, or email service to clarify entry requirements or to answer ticketing questions,” said Kopas. “With an increase in tickets sales and transactions related to postposed shows, we ask for your patience when contacting our team as they are working tirelessly to help each patron have a positive experience.”
Patrons who have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, or suspect they might have COVID-19 should not attend performances.
For a complete schedule of events at The Palace Theatre and to purchase tickets, guests should visit www.thepalacetheatre.org. For questions, guests may contact the Box Office at 724-836-8000 or boxoffice@wctrust.net.
