“Wings Over Water,” an IMAX film showcasing the importance of the Prairie Wetlands, is at the Carnegie Science Center’s Rangos Giant Cinema through Friday, Sept. 30.
Narrated by Pittsburgh-born actor Michael Keaton, “Wings Over Water” looks at the vast complex of small wetlands in the western Canada and northern United States through the eyes of three family groups of birds — sandhill cranes, mallards and yellow warblers.
The film, sponsored by Ducks Unlimited, Ducks Unlimted Canada, and Audubon, is family-friendly and has a run time of 45 minutes. For information, go online to WingsOverWaterFilm.com, or CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
