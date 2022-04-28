Pittsburgh native Wiz Khalifa returns to the area for a show at The Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown on Sunday, Aug. 28.
The Vinyl Verse Tour also features rapper Logic, and special guests 24kGoldn, DJ DRAMA, C Dot Castro and Fedd the God.
Khalifa is a multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated rapper who burst onto the scene with mainstream success in 2011 following the release of his first major label album “Rolling Papers.” The album spawned the hugely successful hit “Black and Yellow.” He’s since released several other albums, and in 2019, released a five-part docuseries on Apple Music, “Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam.”
Most recently Khalifa released his collaborative album, “Full Court Press,” with Girl Talk, Big K.R.I.T., and Smoke DZA as well as his solo single, “Iced Out Necklace.” Additionally, he’s joined the Professional Fighters League World Class Ownership Group. In his advisory role, Khalifa will collaborate with the league on integrating various elements of pop culture – from music integration and content creation to MMA lifestyle apparel.
Tickets for the show are currently on sale at ticketmaster.com.
