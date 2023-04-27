Liberty Magic in Pittsburgh is conjuring up another season of mystery, magic and wonder.
As one of the country’s only dedicated magic theaters, Liberty Magic is bringing in performers from across the world throughout the newly announced 2023-24 season, which kicks off in September.
“Liberty Magic is unique because we strive to bring the best magicians from around the world and around the corner,” said Scott Shiller, senior vice president of artistic planning and venues at The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust. “We’ve invested in the next generation of magical artists, which has been exciting. We’re investigating what the next wave of magic is going to be, and the distinctive way Pittsburgh can contribute to this art form.”
Newly announced 2023 shows include: Alba in “Conexiones,” Sept. 6-Oct. 1; Shoot Ogawa in “Holy Shoot,” Oct. 4-29; and Michael Misko in “I Laugh in the Face of Magic,” Dec. 6-Jan. 14. Shows hitting the stage in 2024 include: William Watt in “The Hidden Show,” Feb. 7-March 3; Shawn Farquhar in “Déjà Vu: An Experience to Remember,” March 6-17; Naathan Phan and Robert Ramirez in “Magic to Duo: An Evening of Song and Conjuring,” April 3-May 12; Rob Zabrecky in “Turn on the Dark,” June 5-July 14; Henok in “Meant to Be,” Aug. 7-Sept. 1.
A number of new season specials were also recently announced: Siegfried Tieber in “Sixty-Seven Keys,” Aug. 16-Sept. 3; Lee Terbosic in “The Life and Death of Harry Houdini,” Nov. 1-Dec. 3; and in 2024: Derek Hughes in “Bag of Tricks,” Jan. 17-Feb 4; and “Spotlight on the ‘Burgh,” May 15-June 2.
Liberty Magic is located on 811 Liberty Ave. in downtown’s Cultural District — the same block where Harry Houdini mesmerized Pittsburgh in 1916. The venue seats fewer than 70 patrons for shows that last between 70 and 90 minutes. Single or season tickets can be purchased at trustarts.org or by calling 412-456-1390.
