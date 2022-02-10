Thirty-five contemporary artists and filmmakers will explore economic inequality and labor in a new group exhibition opening March 5 at the Carnegie Museum of Art.
“Working Thought” will showcase contemporary artwork across media and generations, highlighting connections between diverse artistic practices. A film series, presenting the work of five filmmakers, will also be part of the exhibit.
The exhibit will also probe the connections between art, economy and labor within the larger historical relationship between the Carnegie Museum of Art, Andrew Carnegie and the city of Pittsburgh. According to exhibit curator Eric Crosby, “I hope the diverse range of artists and artworks featured in ‘Working Thought’ will provide multiple points of entry into the timely and relevant social issues that the show addresses, shedding light on the power of art to challenge our mostly deeply seated assumptions.”
“Working Thought” will be at the Carnegie Museum of Art through June 26. For information go online to cmoa.org.
