When Westmoreland Performing Arts students take the stage for the musical “Cinderella,” they will be both entertaining the audience, and helping to give back to the community.
Thursday, November 24, 2022 5:11 AM
During the show’s three performances, donations will be accepted for the nonprofit Costumes for Courage, an area organization that provides costumes to children receiving chemotherapy treatment or facing significant medical challenges. Launched in 2020, Costumes for Courage honors Lilli Durante of Manor, who was 4 when she was diagnosed with optic glioma, a brain tumor that was pressing on her optic nerve.
Durante underwent 52 weeks of chemotherapy — wearing a princess costume to each appointment.
The cast of “Cinderella” will also be available after performances to meet audience members in character, and take photos.
Written for television, but later played on stage, with music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, the musical is based upon the fairy tale Cinderella, particularly the French version by Charles Perrault. It tells the story of a young woman forced into a life of servitude by her cruel stepmother and self-centered stepsisters, but dreams of a better life.
With the help of her fairy godmother, Cinderella is transformed into a princess and finds her prince. “Cinderella” is the only Rodgers and Hammerstein musical written for television, and was originally broadcast live in color on CBS on March 31, 1957, with Julie Andrews taking on the title role. The broadcast was viewed by more than 100 million people.
WPA’s version features Renata Marino as the evil stepmother, John Noble as the King, Cindy Baltzer, a locally known singer and voice teacher, as the Queen, Kevin O’Leary as the Prince’s laconic servant Lionel, Alex Podolinski as Prince Christopher, and Gianna Carter as Cinderella.
Carter is a senior at Franklin Regional Area High School, and is about to embark on the audition process for a college musical theatre program.
“We have a history with this show where we use a senior who is going into this field as Cinderella,” said Executive Director Renata Marino. “The last time we did it the young lady went to school for theatre and ended up playing Cinderella at Disney. It’s a great journey to be a part of.”
The show will be performed at Westmoreland County Community College’s Science Hall Theatre on Friday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are available by going to www.westmorelandperfomingarts.com or calling the studio at 724-672-3322.
