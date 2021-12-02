WQED Education is offering a second season of an innovative and fun project – cartooning.
The educational video series was created in collaboration with WQED Education and WQED Production to support the state Department of Education’s “Learning Neighborhoods” initiative.
Renowned Pittsburgh cartoonist Joe Wos takes students of all ages (and the young at-heart) through the creative steps of drawing cartoon characters, while sharing educational facts on the cartoon subjects. He’ll also teach a few artistic terms during each online lesson.
The videos will be released digitally on WQED’s YouTube channel and at www.wqed.org/cartoonacademy, with a television broadcast marathon on Jan. 2 that includes the entire first and second season of episodes.
The six-to-nine-minute videos are produced in chapter clusters of three, by topic, with episode one in the chapter being the most elementary, and the second and third being slightly more advanced. Each of the videos have lesson plans, extension activities and coloring sheets to accompany them.
Links to the shows can be found at www.wqed.org/cartoonacademy
Cartoon Academy is made possible through the support of Central Catholic High School, The National Cartoonist Society Foundation, and Mark Kistler’s Imagination Initiative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.