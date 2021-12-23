WQED-FM presents a not-to-be missed Christmas evening when Rick Sebak joins Jim Cunningham for three hours of holiday music and storytelling on Saturday, Dec. 25 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 89.3.
Expect the unexpected as the two drop the digital needle to spin their favorite holiday picks and introduce their audience to some non-traditional holiday treasures.
Currently in collaboration on a playlist with Sebak, Cunningham said, “When you are a record collector you find yourself with records you’ve never opened years after adding them to your collection. Christmas records are heard year after year and we all have family and friends associated with holiday favorites. How can you not remember Aunt Rosemary when ‘I’ll Be Home For Christmas, If Only In My Dreams’ floats from the speakers? Each of the records Rick and I share have a story and many have connections to western Pennsylvania. Some are just odd. Christmas records by Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and Tiny Tim anyone? The plan is to have an entirely new playlist this year but if there is one repeat it might be ‘I Know It’s Time for Christmas’ from Fred Rogers and Josie Carey.”
Sebak added, “I always take great comfort in knowing that there’s someone else in the building who loves records and CDs (especially Christmas “classics”) as much as I do, and Jim may ultimately be crazier than I am. We talked about co-hosting a holiday WQED-FM show for years, then last year during the pandemic December, it finally happened, and now I guess it’ll be a tradition. Ho Ho Ho, what could be more fun?”
