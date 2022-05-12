Western Pennsylvania has one of the most compelling stories ever told in the history of youth baseball.
In 1952, the team from Monongahela, Washington County would make it to the final game of the Little League World Series. This marked the first (and to date only) time a Pittsburgh-area team would do so.
The story of this team shines in WQED’s “A Season to Remember: The Baseball Boys of Mon City.” A shorter version of the film premiered on WQED in October. Since then, WQED has received many requests to show the film in Monongahela.
An expanded version of the documentary will be shown in the town where it originated on Wednesday, May 25 at Ringgold Middle School, 2 Ram Drive, Monongahela. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the free public showing, and the program begins at 7 p.m.
The documentary includes rare archival film, photographs, and interviews with surviving players.
Following the screening, WQED producer Beth Dolinar, a 1977 Ringgold graduate, will moderate a panel discussion which includes key members of the production team and Mon Valley historian Scott Frederick. Serving as master of ceremonies for the event is WQED Vice President of Production David Solomon, a 1972 Ringgold graduate.
Tickets are free but required due to limited auditorium capacity. Tickets will be available on Eventbrite or can also be picked up in person at the Monongahela Area Historical Society, 711 W. Main St., Monongahela on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.