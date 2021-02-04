WQED Education is offering students, parents and teachers a chance to learn cartooning through an educational video series.
Renowned Pittsburgh cartoonist Joe Wos will take students of all ages through the creative steps of drawing cartoon characters, while sharing educational facts on the cartoon subjects.
The videos will be released digitally on Feb. 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, and 24 on WQED’s YouTube channel and at www.wqed.org/cartoonacademy. The entire series of six videos will air on the WQED Showcase Channel education block on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 3:00 pm and will rebroadcast every two weeks at the same time.
The six-to-nine-minute videos will be produced in chapter clusters of three, by topic, with episode one in the chapter being the most elementary, and the second and third being slightly more advanced. Each of the videos will have lesson plans, extension activities and coloring sheets to accompany them.
The series was created in collaboration with WQED Education and WQED Production to support the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s “Learning at Home” initiative.
The first program, Down Under, is comprised of the episodes Kangaroo and Joey Too, Koala and a Kooky Kookaburra and Platypus and Crocodile. The second program, Down on the Farm, is comprised of the episodes Pig Out, Rooster on the Roof and Cow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.