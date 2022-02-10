The Writers Conference of Northern Appalachia is coming to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh Friday, March 11 through Sunday, March 13.
The program features 24 workshops and presentations on topics such as writing historical fiction, finding your voice, Pittsburgh authors, book reviews, magical realism in Appalachia, storytelling, character development, and writing about place. This year’s theme, “Pittsburgh: The Paris of Northern Appalachia,” includes special discussions on how the city fits into the greater region’s literary landscape.
The event is focused on building recognition for the region’s literature and helping its writers hone their craft.
Pittsburgh novelist and Edgar Award nominee Kathleen George will offer the keynote address on Saturday morning. Lee Gutkind, Vanity Fair’s “Godfather behind creative nonfiction,” headlines the Saturday evening banquet.
George is a professor of theatre and writing at the University of Pittsburgh and the author of acclaimed novels set in the city, including “The Odds,” which was nominated for an Edgar award for best novel. She is the editor of the short story collection “Pittsburgh Noir.”
Gutkind is the author and editor of more than 30 books and a recipient of grants and awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Science Foundation, and the Heinz Endowments. He has appeared on national radio and television shows. In 1991, he founded Creative Nonfiction, the first and largest literary journal to exclusively publish narrative/creative nonfiction.
Registration is open with early-bird pricing through Feb. 20 at www.wcona.com.
